Poplar Forest Capital Cut Noble Energy (NBL) Stake By $1.79 Million; Last Week Parker-Hannifin (PH) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 15 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, February 1. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $175 target. JP Morgan downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $16900 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral”. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. See Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $186.0000 New Target: $169.0000 Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $179.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $171 New Target: $182 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $178 New Target: $186 Maintain

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 74,660 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.91M shares with $47.16M value, down from 1.98M last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4.77 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM: APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,150 activity. $379,150 worth of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was sold by Fisher Kenneth M. on Friday, February 1.

Among 9 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Noble Energy had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of NBL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. Imperial Capital maintained Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 123.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Noble Energy (NBL), Devon Energy (DVN) Highlighted at Cowen Following Chevron/Anadarko – StreetInsider.com” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,655 shares. Allstate holds 0.08% or 122,290 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 300 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 97 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 159,884 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 273 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 160,886 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 1.44M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt reported 600 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 238,873 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Investors stated it has 0.53% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 0.04% or 610,155 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.69 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. It has a 15.51 P/E ratio. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 160,849 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Raymond James Incorporated reported 14,241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel has 0.59% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 24,773 shares. Texas-based Fruth Investment has invested 0.55% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Cleararc Cap owns 3,132 shares. Greenleaf reported 1,782 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com reported 0.24% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 214,877 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Prtn reported 1,189 shares stake. Oppenheimer And Company owns 20,424 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 596,840 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 79,598 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 924,632 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $355,325 activity. OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, February 7. 319 shares valued at $54,806 were sold by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Bowman William R sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 875 shares.