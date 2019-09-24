Poplar Forest Capital Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $4.22 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Culbertson A N & Co Has Upped Its Position by $525,055 as Share Value Rose

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,217 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 11,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.07. About 175,140 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 30,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 455,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.84M, down from 486,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $142.37. About 53,244 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PayMate: A Cloud-Based AI Solution For Payments, Lending – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa A Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “History Suggests Nokia Stock Will Stay Stuck – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “IBM Elects Bill McNabb to Its Board of Directors – Financial Post” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Analysts Boosted IBM Stock Price Target; Dividends are Safe – LearnBonds” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Continues To Invest Big In High-Performance Computing – Forbes” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

