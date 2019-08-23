Poplar Forest Capital Cut By $1.44 Million Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (SLTTF) Shorts Lowered By 67.06%

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 2.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 33,584 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $64.61M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 2.26 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT

SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had a decrease of 67.06% in short interest. SLTTF’s SI was 8,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 67.06% from 25,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 84 days are for SLATE OFFICE REIT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:SLTTF)’s short sellers to cover SLTTF’s short positions. It closed at $4.5157 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $332.17 million. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 38 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across North America's major population centres. It has a 6.02 P/E ratio. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

More news for Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Slate Office REIT: The Dividend Cut Can Be A Blessing In Disguise – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Slate Office REIT Is Moving In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 14, 2019 is yet another important article.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.