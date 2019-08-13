Poplar Forest Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Kroger Co (KR); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loews Has Lowered Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 7.82 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 92,244 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 566,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 21,115 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Tobam. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Limited Liability reported 1.57M shares stake. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Becker Mngmt has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 6,106 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Smead Cap has 2.08 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 346,724 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corp. 89,429 were accumulated by Cetera Limited Liability Company. Horrell Mngmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 62,334 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Old Commercial Bank In has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20.42M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 1.68% or 914,802 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.44 million shares. Orca Investment Management Lc holds 45,467 shares or 6.11% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 32,007 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,749 shares. Burns J W & Inc New York holds 178,459 shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bank owns 224,385 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 7,673 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 557,207 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 0% or 29,499 shares.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares to 965,505 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.