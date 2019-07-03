Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Stock Declined While Private Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Castine Capital Management Has Upped Its Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Holding by $596,155

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 14 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 2.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company's stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 9,815 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,845 activity. $648 worth of stock was bought by Hardy William E. on Monday, April 1. $29 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) was bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK on Monday, April 1. 1,000 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $7,494 were bought by Way Oliver L.. WATKINS JOHN C had bought 446 shares worth $3,251. 150 shares were bought by Barber Gerald F., worth $1,130.

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire" on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Community Bankers Trust Corporation. (ESXB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq" published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Buy Fidelity Southern for $750.7M – Nasdaq" on December 19, 2018.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,101 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

