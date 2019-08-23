Pope Resources A Delaware LP (POPE) to pay $1.00 on Sep 17, 2019; Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Winnebago Inds (WGO) Holding By $7.00 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) stake by 48.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 225,832 shares as Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO)’s stock rose 15.24%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 240,000 shares with $7.48 million value, down from 465,832 last quarter. Winnebago Inds Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 206,840 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Pope Resources A Delaware LP (NASDAQ:POPE) is expected to pay $1.00 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:POPE) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Pope Resources A Delaware LP’s current price of $69.51 translates into 1.44% yield. Pope Resources A Delaware LP’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 424 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE)

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $303.27 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It has a 70.43 P/E ratio. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 680,000 shares to 1.16 million valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) stake by 133,576 shares and now owns 429,402 shares. Contura Energy Inc was raised too.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Happe Michael J bought $102,163 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by Hughes Bryan L, worth $73,950 on Wednesday, March 27.

Gendell Jeffrey L reported 1.04% stake.

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 30.23% above currents $33.21 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, June 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.73M for 7.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.