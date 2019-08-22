Pope Resources A Delaware LP (POPE) to pay $1.00 on Sep 17, 2019; Ensco PLC (ESV) Has 0.65 Sentiment

Pope Resources A Delaware LP (NASDAQ:POPE) is expected to pay $1.00 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:POPE) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $1.00 dividend. Pope Resources A Delaware LP’s current price of $69.65 translates into 1.44% yield. Pope Resources A Delaware LP’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.65. About 1,356 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE)

Ensco PLC (ESV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 85 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 131 sold and reduced their holdings in Ensco PLC. The active investment managers in our database now have: 284.32 million shares, down from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ensco PLC in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 74 Reduced: 57 Increased: 63 New Position: 22.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Valaris plc (ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 5.33% of its portfolio in Valaris plc for 19.19 million shares. Greenlight Capital Inc owns 15.12 million shares or 4.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 4.18% invested in the company for 20.31 million shares. The Massachusetts-based New Generation Advisors Llc has invested 3.01% in the stock. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $303.88 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It has a 70.57 P/E ratio. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.