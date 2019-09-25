Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (POPE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) and Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA), both competing one another are Lumber Wood Production companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 68 3.07 N/A 0.97 71.06 Enviva Partners LP 31 1.68 N/A 0.39 77.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership and Enviva Partners LP. Enviva Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Enviva Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) and Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0.00% 0% 0% Enviva Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. In other hand, Enviva Partners LP has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Enviva Partners LP has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enviva Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership and Enviva Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0 0 0 0.00 Enviva Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Enviva Partners LP has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 15.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership and Enviva Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 11.6% and 69.7% respectively. Insiders owned 33.19% of Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Enviva Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership 0.94% 0.95% 4.02% 0.69% -4.73% 5.45% Enviva Partners LP -0.85% -3.14% -7.8% 0.27% 4.46% 8.97%

For the past year Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership was less bullish than Enviva Partners LP.

Summary

Pope Resources A Delaware Limited Partnership beats Enviva Partners LP on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 212,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers. The Timberland Investment Management segment provides management, acquisition, disposition, and consulting services to third-party owners of timberland. This segment also engages in raising investment capital for the funds, as well as acquiring and managing properties on behalf of the funds. The Real Estate segment engages in securing entitlements and/or infrastructure for the development; selling the entitled property to a party who would construct improvements; and leasing residential and commercial properties, as well as a commercial office building. This segment operates a portfolio of approximately 2,200 acres in the west Puget Sound region of Washington. The company sells its logs to lumber and plywood mills, and other wood fiber processors located in western Washington, western Oregon, and northern California, as well as to export intermediaries located at the ports of Longview, Tacoma, Port Angeles, Grays Harbor, and Olympia, Washington; and St. Helens and Astoria, Oregon. It is also involved in commercial thinning operations; and lease ground for cellular communication towers, as well as engages in gravel mine and quarry operations. Pope MGP, Inc. and Pope EGP, Inc. operate as the general partners of the company. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Poulsbo, Washington.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Enviva Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Enviva Holdings, LP.