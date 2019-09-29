Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (POPE) Reaches $80.27 52-Week High; Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed By $317,500 Its Dover (DOV) Holding

The stock of Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) hit a new 52-week high and has $87.49 target or 9.00% above today’s $80.27 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $349.59M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $87.49 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.46M more. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.27. About 1,722 shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased Dover Corporation (DOV) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,175 shares as Dover Corporation (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 137,278 shares with $13.76 million value, down from 140,453 last quarter. Dover Corporation now has $14.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 565,122 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $349.59 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It has a 55.63 P/E ratio. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 16.36 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) stake by 8,824 shares to 132,407 valued at $38.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 14,280 shares and now owns 517,993 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dover has $11400 highest and $99 lowest target. $108’s average target is 7.86% above currents $100.13 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $101 target. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.