Pool (POOL) to pay $0.55 on Aug 29, 2019; Sabre (SABR)’s Sentiment Is 0.94

Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:POOL) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Pool Corp’s current price of $184.92 translates into 0.30% yield. Pool Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $184.92. About 177,234 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Sabre Corp (SABR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 140 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 149 sold and trimmed holdings in Sabre Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 241.34 million shares, down from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sabre Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 103 Increased: 106 New Position: 34.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 18,247 shares. Captrust Financial reported 773 shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 75,814 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,967 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 0% or 13,850 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 5,039 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.04% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1.82M shares. Coldstream Cap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cambridge Rech Advsr accumulated 0% or 1,792 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 88,378 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 16,118 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company holds 323,922 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. 6,940 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 30.48 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. It operates through two divisions, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. It has a 28.13 P/E ratio. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.