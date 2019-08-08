Pool (POOL) to pay $0.55 on Aug 29, 2019; Enstar Group LTD (ESGR)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) is expected to pay $0.55 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:POOL) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Pool Corp’s current price of $194.64 translates into 0.28% yield. Pool Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $194.64. About 161,131 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M

Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 66 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stock positions in Enstar Group LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 12.76 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enstar Group LTD in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.20 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 36,931 shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 105,399 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 75,231 shares.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 15.42 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/07/2019: LC, ESGR, AFG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Reports 2018 Year-End Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.63% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 91,690 shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corp. Overcomes Weather Issues to Snare Record Results – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Strong Base Business to Aid Pool Corp (POOL) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: POOL, NTNX, TPB – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,098 were reported by Df Dent. 55,889 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department invested in 0% or 121 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 5,269 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 264,562 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Opus Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.32% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 206,049 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 10,432 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt owns 1,582 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 6,940 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 77,050 shares.