Pool (POOL) Shares Rose While Rk Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.01 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Shares Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $196.38. About 129,119 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Changes to Impact eBay Stock – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Westpac holds 265,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Riverhead owns 21,060 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Co invested in 4,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Davidson Investment Advsrs stated it has 255,337 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.53% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 561,892 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Victory Management holds 0.02% or 238,199 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.03% or 5,795 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Com Al holds 0.12% or 7,000 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 96 shares or 0% of the stock. Prospector Lc invested 0.99% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.46 million shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 22,440 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares to 520,927 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.74 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 27,000 shares to 416,259 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Limited Liability Com holds 31,249 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 7,449 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tygh Capital Management holds 1.1% or 37,764 shares in its portfolio. Polen Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,288 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 168 shares. Raymond James stated it has 2,893 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 2,258 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 5,072 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 9,610 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,806 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,474 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 712,773 shares. Northern accumulated 352,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Housing ETFs & Stocks to Buy on Likely September Rate Cut – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Savanna Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Options – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Hexo Stock Despite the Rough Ride – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corp. Overcomes Weather Issues to Snare Record Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.