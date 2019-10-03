Pool (POOL) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Lowered Its Stake by $601,350 as Stock Value Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) as Share Value Declined

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 505,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74 million, down from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $97.12. About 286,288 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 476,535 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.02 million, down from 479,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.1. About 145,032 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 92,300 shares to 182,300 shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.81% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 242,879 shares. Yakira Capital Management accumulated 66,300 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Indexiq Advisors has 1.41% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 449,485 shares. Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 408,962 shares. Geode Limited Liability has 446,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 7,976 shares. 10,164 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 60 shares. 65,408 are held by Grp One Trading L P. Sweden-based Rhenman And Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Havens Limited Liability has invested 3.87% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 32,848 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67M for 27.84 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold POOL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 116,348 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 12,972 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 164 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 2,544 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 7,009 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 1.25% or 94,955 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.26% or 9,199 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Catalyst Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 4,200 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 200 shares. 8,898 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com has 35,048 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 376,283 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.7% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.