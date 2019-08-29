Pool (POOL) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Stake by $7.41 Million; Schein Henry (HSIC) Share Value Rose While Avenir Has Upped Its Position

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 117,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 448,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, up from 331,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 186,079 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Donald Kabat to Retire From Board Following Annual Meeeting; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 44,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 264,562 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.71 million, up from 219,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $197.64. About 24,222 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 122,234 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 74,400 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 133,907 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 28,672 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 669,085 are held by Parametric Lc. 27,358 are held by Duncker Streett &. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% or 3,322 shares in its portfolio. 27,654 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 19,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 230,957 shares. 117,108 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 12,361 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 205 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 940 shares or 0% of the stock.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Henry Schein Builds More Than 27000 ‘Comfort Kits’ for People Fighting Cancer in the Second Annual ‘We Care Global Challenge’ – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 102,929 shares to 326,837 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,090 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 7,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP has 2,090 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chilton Ltd Llc has 0.79% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 136,473 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 21,432 shares. 323,922 were accumulated by Rice Hall James Associate Ltd. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,349 shares. 933 were accumulated by Hwg Holding Lp. American International Gp holds 78,797 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And owns 0.04% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,915 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 0.13% or 9,610 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 7,449 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.13% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Invesco reported 809,345 shares stake. California-based Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. First Half 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pool Corp (POOL) Gains 27% in 1 Year: More Room for Growth? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.