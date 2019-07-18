Pool (POOL) Reaches $189.73 High on Jul, 18; Blue Edge Capital Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Stake

The stock of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) reached all time high today, Jul, 18 and still has $197.32 target or 4.00% above today’s $189.73 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.55B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $197.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $301.84 million more. The stock increased 3.17% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 332,687 shares traded or 66.22% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 27.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,826 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)'s stock rose 1.78%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 9,928 shares with $1.90 billion value, down from 13,754 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $234.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.51. About 861,851 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Rice Hall James Assoc Lc accumulated 323,922 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 2,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co owns 1,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5,395 are owned by Mai Capital Mngmt. Moreover, Personal has 0.34% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 382,020 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Blair William & Comm Il accumulated 0.13% or 125,339 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P stated it has 292,438 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 551,284 shares. 5,442 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Farmers & Merchants invested in 53 shares.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.55 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 33.36 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of HD in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management reported 3,730 shares. 1.88 million are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Asset has 210,860 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Chilton Co Limited Liability Co owns 878,517 shares. Signature And Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 1,381 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management owns 21,188 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc reported 0.88% stake. Btr Inc holds 0.69% or 18,712 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisors Management Ltd Llc owns 7,081 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.11% or 1,092 shares. First Mercantile owns 805 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 3.34% or 302,427 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.27 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 7 shares to 9,301 valued at $620.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Sht (SJNK) stake by 5,329 shares and now owns 85,954 shares. Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Value (IJJ) was raised too.