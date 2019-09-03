Pool (POOL) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Victory Capital Management Has Increased Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $2.69 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14 million, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $194.91. About 46,430 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 3095.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 59,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 61,669 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 182,577 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 201,190 shares to 695,740 shares, valued at $37.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 24,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,741 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman And Associate Inc has invested 1.93% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bankshares reported 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Aristotle Cap Boston Llc owns 54,647 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 471,357 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0% or 371 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Principal Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Huber Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.07% or 311,931 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 24,779 shares. Insur Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 123,075 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 477,391 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or stated it has 86,874 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advisors holds 1.28% or 712,773 shares. Hightower Advsrs reported 3,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 1,986 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 2.34% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 2.13 million shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.01% or 20,330 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 2,452 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Century Companies invested in 0.01% or 38,735 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Atlanta Mgmt L L C reported 912,936 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 67,904 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0.01% or 773 shares. Moreover, Kj Harrison Prns has 0.29% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 8,677 shares to 568,472 shares, valued at $74.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 33,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,464 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 27.53 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.