Pool (POOL) Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed Position by $8.64 Million as Stock Rose; Nomura Holdings Cut Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $76.47 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 42,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 71,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.95 million, down from 113,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 52,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 479,700 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.14M, down from 532,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 156,208 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $58.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 28.16 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 571 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research accumulated 142,257 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0.43% or 2.13M shares. Monroe Commercial Bank And Tru Mi invested in 8,338 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 215,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 5,209 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 48,569 shares. 4,315 are held by Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 70 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 1.12M shares or 0.98% of the stock. Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust has invested 0.06% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bessemer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Old Natl Bancshares In has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 6,940 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,768 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Moore & owns 1,170 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 150 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Beacon Gp stated it has 1,148 shares. Synovus Corp holds 21,607 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 606,660 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability holds 144 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Guild Invest Mngmt owns 348 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Lc has invested 6.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Trading Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,283 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 765 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp invested in 3.32% or 509,449 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,119 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (Put) (NYSE:MDC) by 16,000 shares to 216,000 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 78,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS).