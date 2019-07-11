Pool (POOL) Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Its Position by $8.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Interocean Capital Raised Its Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.42 Million as Share Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 51,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,685 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10 million, down from 257,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $183.03. About 332,973 shares traded or 65.34% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 12,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 247,670 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50M, up from 234,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 168,245 shares to 647,997 shares, valued at $48.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 50,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.27 million for 14.08 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 11,474 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 3.75 million shares. Invesco Limited reported 809,345 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,996 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 1.82M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 1,243 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership owns 78,335 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 773 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100,559 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1,442 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 10,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,348 shares to 32,799 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens A G F Sponsored Adr 1 (SIEGY) by 68,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,859 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

