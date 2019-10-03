Pool (POOL) Holder Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Stake by $909,924 as Stock Value Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $2.18 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 35,507 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78M, down from 40,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.1. About 145,032 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4130.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 8,461 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 3.13M shares traded or 52.57% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67M for 27.84 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

