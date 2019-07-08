Pool (POOL) Holder Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 69,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 337,656 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 407,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 377,747 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,829 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 3,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $191.92. About 100,320 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.41M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.4%-Yielding Hercules Capital Remains A Strong Buy For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Appoints Two Senior Investment Professionals in New Leadership Roles – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital Receives Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tricida Announces $200 Million Debt Facility With Hercules Capital – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.26 million for 14.76 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

