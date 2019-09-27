Pool (POOL) EPS Estimated At $1.77; Matinas Biopharma Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shorts Down By 7.83%

Analysts expect Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.63% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. POOL’s profit would be $70.67 million giving it 28.02 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.22 EPS previously, Pool Corporation’s analysts see -45.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $198.35. About 117,700 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had a decrease of 7.83% in short interest. MTNB's SI was 5.34M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.83% from 5.79 million shares previously. With 777,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)'s short sellers to cover MTNB's short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6334. About shares traded. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has risen 114.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 114.58% the S&P500.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company has market cap of $102.87 million. The firm develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.62 million shares or 0.05% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 67,904 shares. Bridges Invest owns 3,525 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 6 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 38,228 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil Limited invested in 0.01% or 21,115 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 4,700 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 25 shares. Argent holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,126 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,361 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 1,531 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 297,385 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4,613 were reported by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Sei Communication stated it has 56,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.92 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 32.7 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Among 2 analysts covering Pool (NASDAQ:POOL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pool has $21500 highest and $19600 lowest target. $205.50’s average target is 3.60% above currents $198.35 stock price. Pool had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, September 23. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral” on Friday, August 23.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity. 500 shares were bought by Arvan Peter D, worth $93,598 on Friday, August 2.