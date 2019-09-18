Pool (POOL) Analysts See $1.77 EPS; Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Shorts Lowered By 1.03%

Analysts expect Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.63% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. POOL’s profit would be $70.66 million giving it 26.83 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.22 EPS previously, Pool Corporation’s analysts see -45.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 173,822 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) had a decrease of 1.03% in short interest. LPTX’s SI was 1.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.03% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 239,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s short sellers to cover LPTX’s short positions. The SI to Leap Therapeutics Inc’s float is 40.35%. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1.56. About 1.10 million shares traded or 214.45% up from the average. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has declined 69.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LPTX News: 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – FIRST PATIENT HAS BEEN ENROLLED IN STUDY EVALUATING DKN-01 IN PATIENTS WITH GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALED $35.4 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 Leap Therapeutics Provides DKN-01 Program Update and Announces Scientific Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leap Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPTX); 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss $10.6M; 16/04/2018 – Leap Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical and Clinical Data on DKN-01 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Leap Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 85c; 11/05/2018 – LEAP THERAPEUTICS INC LPTX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.85

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $93,598 activity. The insider Arvan Peter D bought $93,598.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.58 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 31.31 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.