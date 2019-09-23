Pool (POOL) Analysts See $1.77 EPS; Bank Of Hawaii Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $488,394

Bank Of Hawaii increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 258 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,523 shares with $8.57M value, up from 4,265 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $887.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 26/04/2018 – US News: Amazon, NFL Reach $130 Million Streaming Deal for Thursday Night Games; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka

Analysts expect Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.63% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. POOL’s profit would be $70.66 million giving it 27.68 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.22 EPS previously, Pool Corporation’s analysts see -45.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.12% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 551,079 shares traded or 140.42% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Ishares (IJR) stake by 13,215 shares to 77,014 valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,210 shares and now owns 35,488 shares. Ishares (IVE) was reduced too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $93,598 was bought by Arvan Peter D.

