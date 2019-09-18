Pool Corporation (POOL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Sporting Goods. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool Corporation 182 2.48 N/A 6.08 31.13 Vista Outdoor Inc. 8 0.18 N/A -11.27 0.00

Demonstrates Pool Corporation and Vista Outdoor Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pool Corporation and Vista Outdoor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool Corporation 0.00% 82.6% 16.7% Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -30.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pool Corporation is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.9. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

Pool Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Vista Outdoor Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Vista Outdoor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pool Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pool Corporation and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Vista Outdoor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pool Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 12.47% and an $215 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Vista Outdoor Inc. is $13, which is potential 105.70% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vista Outdoor Inc. seems more appealing than Pool Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pool Corporation and Vista Outdoor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.9% and 97.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Pool Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Vista Outdoor Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pool Corporation 1.05% -1.03% 4.28% 25.74% 25.53% 27.39% Vista Outdoor Inc. 0.14% -19.46% -16.76% -29.96% -54.89% -36.56%

For the past year Pool Corporation has 27.39% stronger performance while Vista Outdoor Inc. has -36.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Pool Corporation beats Vista Outdoor Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumersÂ’ use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 344 sales centers. The companyÂ’s customers include swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; landscape construction and maintenance contractors; and golf course, and other commercial customers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. Its Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards. This segment also provides safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, including laser rangefinders; hydration packs and water bottles; binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; and holsters, duty gear, bags and packs. It provides its products under the Alliant Powder, Bee Stinger, Bell, Blackburn, BLACKHAWK!, BollÃ©, Bushnell, Butler Creek, C-Preme, CamelBak, Camp Chef, CÃ©bÃ©, Champion Target, CoPilot, Eagle, Final Approach, Giro, Gold Tip, GunMate, Gunslick Pro, Hoppe's, Jimmy Styks, Krash, M-Pro 7, Millett, Night Optics, Outers, Primos, Raskullz, Redfield, Serengeti, Simmons, Tasco, Uncle Mike's, and Weaver brand names. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.