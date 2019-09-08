Polyone (POL) Valuation Rose While Macquarie Group LTD Raised Position by $576,375; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 327,073 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 19,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 130,389 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 110,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 249,415 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quotient FQ1 top-line up 4% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient prices common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

