PolyOne (POL) to pay $0.20 on Oct 4, 2019; Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 3,691 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 86,411 shares with $10.59M value, down from 90,102 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $181.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.85 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B

PolyOne Corp (NYSE:POL) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:POL) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. PolyOne Corp’s current price of $31.32 translates into 0.62% yield. PolyOne Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 463,823 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Guardian Capital Lp increased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 14,447 shares to 1.54 million valued at $59.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 63,543 shares and now owns 2.67M shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Sarl owns 11,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,151 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bankshares Of So Dak has invested 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 93,999 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.42% or 12,683 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 19,118 shares. Private Wealth Advsr holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,483 shares. Charles Schwab stated it has 9.91 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Korea Investment Corp owns 1.32M shares. Acg Wealth reported 14,380 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital Inc holds 26,841 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 18,178 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -3.28% below currents $129.93 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PolyOne (POL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PolyOne Reschedules its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, May 31 to “Buy”.