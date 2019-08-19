PolyOne (POL) to pay $0.20 on Oct 4, 2019; Cbl & Associates Properties (CBL) Shorts Increased By 5.38%

Cbl & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) had an increase of 5.38% in short interest. CBL’s SI was 44.69 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.38% from 42.41 million shares previously. With 3.12M avg volume, 14 days are for Cbl & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)’s short sellers to cover CBL’s short positions. The SI to Cbl & Associates Properties Inc’s float is 26.8%. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8227. About 1.50M shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

PolyOne Corp (NYSE:POL) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 4, 2019. (NYSE:POL) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. PolyOne Corp’s current price of $31.04 translates into 0.63% yield. PolyOne Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 255,769 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution. It has a 17.33 P/E ratio. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 8.47% above currents $31.04 stock price. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Friday, May 31 to “Buy”. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PolyOne Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 33,916 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership has 20,960 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has 0.07% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 48,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 16,808 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 66,665 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 52,772 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,276 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0.05% or 2.87M shares. 233,766 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. 7.58M are held by Vanguard Gru. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 51 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 23,759 shares. First Citizens Bank & holds 0.04% or 10,807 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CBL & Associates Properties, Inc shares while 53 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 130.47 million shares or 0.11% less from 130.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 141,760 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 37,000 shares. Parsec Finance Management holds 105,730 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 55,709 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Iron Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 224,188 shares. Moreover, Hrt Financial Lc has 0.03% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 25,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). 151,407 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 233,526 shares.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $142.72 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.