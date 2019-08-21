Polyone (POL) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.08 Million as Market Value Rose; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Position as Stock Price Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 93.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 66 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22,000, down from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $289.58. About 353,092 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 37,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The hedge fund held 748,677 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.94M, up from 711,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 253,737 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 39,080 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 423 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ww Invsts invested in 0.03% or 431,000 shares. Voya Invest Limited Company invested in 69,258 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Patten Grp reported 1,215 shares. Scott And Selber holds 6,408 shares. Vanguard owns 0.14% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 11.49 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 573,858 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 35,188 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Pension has 0.2% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 163,929 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 3,978 are held by Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited. 950 are owned by Ipswich.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,490 shares to 9,884 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 61,069 shares to 434,940 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.