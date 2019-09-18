Polyone (POL) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Cut Position; Cqs Cayman LP Holding in Discovery (DISCK) Has Increased by $37.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 5.83M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.84M, up from 4.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 1.72 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 56,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 82,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 139,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 114,085 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 255,042 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 10,708 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). First Trust LP owns 33,275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 147,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Gru has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Strs Ohio reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 543 shares in its portfolio. Menta Ltd, California-based fund reported 14,610 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 10,133 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 193,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,541 shares to 2,282 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 18,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,300 shares to 5,107 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,000 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).