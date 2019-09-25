PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.69 N/A 1.86 17.66 The Sherwin-Williams Company 471 2.83 N/A 11.57 44.34

In table 1 we can see PolyOne Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Sherwin-Williams Company has higher revenue and earnings than PolyOne Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. PolyOne Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Sherwin-Williams Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolyOne Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.7% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

PolyOne Corporation’s 1.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company has 1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolyOne Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PolyOne Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 7 2.58

PolyOne Corporation has a consensus target price of $33.67, and a 6.55% upside potential. The Sherwin-Williams Company on the other hand boasts of a $510.58 consensus target price and a -5.88% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that PolyOne Corporation seems more appealing than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of The Sherwin-Williams Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation was less bullish than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams Company beats PolyOne Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.