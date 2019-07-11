PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

Both PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.66 N/A 1.86 14.35 Olin Corporation 23 0.50 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights PolyOne Corporation and Olin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Olin Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to PolyOne Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PolyOne Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Olin Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 26.1% 5.4% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

PolyOne Corporation’s current beta is 1.64 and it happens to be 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Olin Corporation’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation. Its rival Olin Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. PolyOne Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Olin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PolyOne Corporation and Olin Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Olin Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

PolyOne Corporation has a consensus target price of $33.67, and a 12.12% upside potential. Competitively Olin Corporation has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 39.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Olin Corporation seems more appealing than PolyOne Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.6% of PolyOne Corporation shares and 87.7% of Olin Corporation shares. About 1% of PolyOne Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation -1.84% -12.6% -17.12% -20.25% -36.93% -6.89% Olin Corporation 2.51% -15.79% -17.62% 2.02% -35.58% 5.52%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation had bearish trend while Olin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors PolyOne Corporation beats Olin Corporation.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.