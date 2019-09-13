PolyOne Corporation (POL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Both PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.75 N/A 1.86 17.66 Balchem Corporation 95 5.31 N/A 2.37 43.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PolyOne Corporation and Balchem Corporation. Balchem Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PolyOne Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PolyOne Corporation is presently more affordable than Balchem Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that PolyOne Corporation is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Balchem Corporation’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Balchem Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Balchem Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PolyOne Corporation and Balchem Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

PolyOne Corporation’s downside potential is -2.12% at a $33.67 average target price. Balchem Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $100 average target price and a -4.30% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that PolyOne Corporation appears more favorable than Balchem Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolyOne Corporation and Balchem Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 88.8%. About 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Balchem Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation was less bullish than Balchem Corporation.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats PolyOne Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.