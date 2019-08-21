PolyOne Corporation (POL) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Comparison side by side

Both PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 30 0.69 N/A 1.86 17.66 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 20 0.51 N/A 1.86 10.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolyOne Corporation and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has than PolyOne Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PolyOne Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PolyOne Corporation and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 0.00% 24.8% 5% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

PolyOne Corporation has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1.13 beta and it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolyOne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PolyOne Corporation and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

$33.67 is PolyOne Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.35%. Meanwhile, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 62.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. seems more appealing than PolyOne Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation shares and 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has 11.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation has 14.58% stronger performance while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has -22.94% weaker performance.

Summary

PolyOne Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.