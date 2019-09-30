PolyOne Corporation (POL) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 32 1.77 76.02M 1.86 17.66 IKONICS Corporation 6 0.00 1.01M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolyOne Corporation and IKONICS Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 236,013,660.35% 24.8% 5% IKONICS Corporation 16,031,746.03% -1.4% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

PolyOne Corporation’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IKONICS Corporation has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolyOne Corporation are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor IKONICS Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. IKONICS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PolyOne Corporation and IKONICS Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PolyOne Corporation’s consensus price target is $33.67, while its potential upside is 3.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.4% of PolyOne Corporation shares and 1.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares. About 1.1% of PolyOne Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, IKONICS Corporation has 19.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation had bullish trend while IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

PolyOne Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors IKONICS Corporation.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.