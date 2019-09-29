PolyOne Corporation (POL) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Comparison side by side

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne Corporation 32 1.77 76.02M 1.86 17.66 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 19 0.00 48.62M 0.13 165.64

Table 1 highlights PolyOne Corporation and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than PolyOne Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PolyOne Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PolyOne Corporation and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne Corporation 236,233,685.52% 24.8% 5% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 259,861,036.88% 9.1% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

PolyOne Corporation’s current beta is 1.73 and it happens to be 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolyOne Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolyOne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PolyOne Corporation and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PolyOne Corporation has a consensus target price of $33.67, and a 3.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolyOne Corporation and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 73.3% respectively. PolyOne Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyOne Corporation 2.79% 5.88% 22.14% 0.55% -25.47% 14.58% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26%

For the past year PolyOne Corporation had bullish trend while GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors PolyOne Corporation beats GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. Its Designed Structures and Solutions segment produce sheet, custom rollstock and specialty film, laminate, and acrylic solutions. This segment also provides stock and custom packaging solutions for various industry processes that are used in the food, medical, and consumer markets. The companyÂ’s Performance Products and Solutions segment offers vinyl molding and extrusion processors to manufacturers of durable plastic parts and consumer-oriented products. This segment also provides materials testing, component analysis, custom formulation development, colorant and additive services, part design assistance, structural analysis, process simulations, mold design and flow analysis, and extruder screw design services, as well as contract manufacturing and outsourced polymer manufacturing services to resin producers and polymer marketers. The PolyOne Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company also provides thermoplastic elastomers, profiles and laminates, and reinforced thermoplastic composites. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.