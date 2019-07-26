Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) “Neutral” Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove; With GBX 980.00 Target; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 48 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 34 sold and decreased stakes in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 8.

They currently have a GBX 980.00 target on Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY). JP Morgan Cazenove’s target would suggest a potential downside of -3.99% from the company’s last stock close. This was shown in a research note on Thursday, 25 July.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 68,285 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 4.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $778.52 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining firm in the Russia Federation, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company has market cap of 4.72 billion GBP. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, the Russia Federation.

The stock decreased 0.45% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1003.5. About 299,430 shares traded. Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Polymetal International PLC has GBX 1080 highest and GBX 850 lowest target. GBX 1002.50’s average target is -0.10% below currents GBX 1003.5 stock price. Polymetal International PLC had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, January 31. JP Morgan upgraded Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) rating on Tuesday, February 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 880 target. JP Morgan maintained Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) rating on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 850 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The stock of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Citigroup upgraded Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and GBX 1060 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by JP Morgan.