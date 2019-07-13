PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Since PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PolyMet Mining Corp. and Vedanta Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PolyMet Mining Corp. and Vedanta Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -8% -3.4% Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vedanta Limited’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolyMet Mining Corp. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Vedanta Limited’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Vedanta Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

PolyMet Mining Corp. and Vedanta Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolyMet Mining Corp. and Vedanta Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 3.8%. About 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.68% of Vedanta Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.63% -1.66% -32.5% -46.39% -39.25% -40.83% Vedanta Limited 0.66% -13.91% 6.43% -18.97% -46.6% -21.14%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. was more bearish than Vedanta Limited.

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.