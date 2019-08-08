PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.90 5.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck Resources Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. From a competition point of view, Teck Resources Limited has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck Resources Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Teck Resources Limited has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 55.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares and 73.7% of Teck Resources Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Teck Resources Limited has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Teck Resources Limited -10.21% -10.99% -8.45% -14.98% -18.9% -4.87%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Teck Resources Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Teck Resources Limited beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.