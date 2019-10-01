PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Since PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A -1.99 278.91M -0.04 0.00 SilverCrest Metals Inc. 6 0.00 71.91M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 80,354,364,736.39% -7% -2.8% SilverCrest Metals Inc. 1,235,567,010.31% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares and 0% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% SilverCrest Metals Inc. -0.38% 34.44% 65.2% 45.18% 102.69% 79.86%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. has -53.76% weaker performance while SilverCrest Metals Inc. has 79.86% stronger performance.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals Inc. beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.