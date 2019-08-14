PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 62.44 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolyMet Mining Corp. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolyMet Mining Corp. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolyMet Mining Corp. and Lithium Americas Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 16.48%. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.97% of Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Lithium Americas Corp. -6.58% -7.52% 1.93% 13.89% 1.37% 16.4%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. had bearish trend while Lithium Americas Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Lithium Americas Corp. beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.