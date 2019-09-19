PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Golden Minerals Company N/A 3.71 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Golden Minerals Company 0.00% -47.8% -28.3%

Risk and Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Golden Minerals Company has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolyMet Mining Corp. and Golden Minerals Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 45.9%. Insiders owned 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares. Comparatively, Golden Minerals Company has 1.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Golden Minerals Company -5.02% -16.14% -12.91% -32.55% -13.04% 7.26%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. had bearish trend while Golden Minerals Company had bullish trend.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.