PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Contrasting side by side

Both PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PolyMet Mining Corp. and Entree Resources Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Entree Resources Ltd.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares and 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares. About 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Entree Resources Ltd. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Entree Resources Ltd. beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.