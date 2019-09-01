Polygon Management LTD Stake In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Has Raised; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $647.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 476,300 shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,695 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22,502 shares to 70,267 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,958 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

