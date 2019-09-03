Polygon Management LTD Stake in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 393,255 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S & P Small Cap (IJR) by 5,540 shares to 71,765 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,057 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC).