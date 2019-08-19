Polygon Management LTD Raised Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Increased Its Position

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 303,617 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Ltd has invested 3.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Grassi has 3.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 58,356 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Capital owns 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,539 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 142,000 shares. Haverford Com owns 7,025 shares. Woodstock reported 3,334 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security holds 5,929 shares. Suvretta Management Limited has invested 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Financial Bank And Trust Commerce Of Newtown holds 1,145 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 4,677 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Com has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Company holds 120 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 169,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 57,373 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 51,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communications stated it has 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,757 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc invested in 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. Geode Capital Management Llc owns 845,906 shares. Broadview Limited Co reported 1.14% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). North Star Mngmt accumulated 0.49% or 593,543 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 738 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 119,002 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 34,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

