Polygon Management LTD Raised Dht Holdings (DHT) Stake by $424,000 as Stock Rose; Maximus (MMS) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Increased Stake

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 734,286 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 78,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,693 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.56M, up from 365,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 172,370 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 1.19% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 157,416 shares. 23,819 are held by Gam Holding Ag. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc owns 18,691 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,009 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 1,054 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 8,271 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Epoch Prtn Inc invested in 532,970 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares to 211,151 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,310 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

