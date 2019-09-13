Polygon Management LTD Position In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Lifted; As Autozone (Put) (AZO) Valuation Rose, Jane Street Group Has Lowered Its Position

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 332,007 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (Put) (AZO) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64 million, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $20.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.18. About 174,659 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 14.00M shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Group owns 295 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 1.66M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 87,150 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 51,692 shares. 62,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citigroup stated it has 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 146,453 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has 1.01M shares. Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 101,506 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 58,300 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 49,551 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 32,343 shares.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2019 : SNAP, SQQQ, O, OSMT, AKRX, QQQ, PMT, AMD, TVIX, NOK, MNK, IAG – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “G.research’s 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Business Wire” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “As MoviePass Nears Its End, Take Profits On National CineMedia – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Limited Liability has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us holds 0.18% or 15,697 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 97 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Navellier & has 0.76% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 72,200 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,764 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,072 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,288 shares. 527 were reported by Hbk Lp. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 4,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,585 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Invesco Ltd owns 400,298 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 130,313 shares to 145,905 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.