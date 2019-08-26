Polygon Management LTD Position in National Cinemedia (NCMI) Upped as Stock Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lifted Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Holding by $2.31 Million as Stock Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 467,031 shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 259.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 209,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 290,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 440,646 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Navios Feels Ore-Shipping Fallout After Dam Collapse – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “How National CineMedia, Inc. Stock Gained 22.5% in the First Half of 2018 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 76,183 shares or 0% of the stock. 202,200 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 891,745 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Strs Ohio reported 40,000 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 119,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Gp owns 49,203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 367,180 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.02% stake. Ftb Incorporated reported 206 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1.02 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 34,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 26,251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp reported 612,002 shares. 277,404 were accumulated by Eam Investors Ltd Co. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 17,863 shares. Amer Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 27,304 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 12,228 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 49,400 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 41,042 shares. Beck Limited Liability Com has 14,635 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 76,177 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 53,660 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Llc. Kingdon Management Ltd holds 668,468 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lattice Semiconductor Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor Posts A Good Quarter, But The Bigger Story Is Still Building – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,742 shares to 40,380 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) by 1,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..