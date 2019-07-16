Polygon Management LTD Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Has Lifted by $1.22 Million; Luxor Capital Group LP Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) Boosted by $34.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $9.9 during the last trading session, reaching $246.87. About 964,108 shares traded or 136.36% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Strike Ends; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 2.27 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 241,800 shares to 268,200 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc (Put).

