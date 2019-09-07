Polygon Management LTD Maintains Position in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP); Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 276,181 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – TO DATE, NO NOTICE OF WORK STOPPAGE HAS BEEN ISSUED

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Ser Inc holds 139,229 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 151,167 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,612 shares. North American Management Corporation invested in 6,737 shares. James Investment Research stated it has 1,117 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd has invested 0.86% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 308,140 shares stake. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated reported 185,553 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 9,044 shares. Nadler Fincl Gp Incorporated stated it has 28,883 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 18,173 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomas White holds 0.22% or 22,506 shares.